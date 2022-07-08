Stranger Things Star Posts Screenshots Of Doja Cat Trying To Slide In His Co-Stars DMs

One of the stand-out stars of the recent season of Stranger Things has to be the character of Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn.

So, it's no wonder he's caught the eye of not just us, but also a star or two.

One of those stars is singer Doja Cat... who hit up Joseph's co-star Noah Schnapp who plays Will on the show aaaand he, of course, posted the screenshots online for the world to see.

I mean, can you blame a girl?!

