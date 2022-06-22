Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 2 Trailer Is Here & Will It End The Horrors Of The Upside Down?

We have the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 4: Volume 2 and it looks GOOD!

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Here's the trailer:

Also, here's some exclusive images from volume 2:

Stranger Things 4 premieres July 1st on Netflix.

