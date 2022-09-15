Stranger Things' David Harbour To Play A Blood-Hungry Santa Claus In 'Violent Night'

Look, we know it’s only September, but we’ve just heard about the most wild Christmas movie and we think you’ll want to hear about it, too!

David Harbour (best known for portraying Stranger Things’ Sheriff Hopper) will be playing a blood-hungry Santa Claus in Universal Pictures’ Violent Night.

Harbour’s less-than-jolly Saint Nick will be seeing red (and presumably green) after a group of mercenaries invades the home of a rich family on Christmas Eve, forcing Kris Kringle to crack some crims.

If he doesn’t say “You’ve just made the naughty list”, we’ll be very upset.

The rest of the cast includes John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet), Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation), Alex Hassell (The Boys), Alexis Louder (The Terminal List), Edi Patterson (Knives Out), Cam Gigandet (The O.C.) and Andre Eriksen (from the Norwegian rap group, Warlocks) – talk about an ensemble!

One thing that's worth noting is the film's genre: Violent Night has been described as a 'black comedy action film', meaning it'll likely have more in common with Die Hard than Silent Night, Deadly Night (a horror franchise where the main antagonist dresses as Santa.)

Violent Night is set to hit Australian theatres on December 1st, 2022.

