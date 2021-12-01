Strange Hangover Cures From Around The World

If you’re anything like us, a good night out is usually followed by an absolutely brutal recovery day at home.

Our blinds? Closed. Our fans? On full. Our phones? Silenced.

While everyone has a tactic to tackle the terrible recuperation, we’ve done a bit of digging to find some of the strangest (yet most effective) hangover cures from around the world.

America – Raw Eggs and Tomato Juice

Who doesn’t love an unreasonably thick and slimy glass of tomato juice? Allegedly a hit in America, the combination (inspired by Rocky Balboa) has been proven to help people bounce back from some poor life choices.

We’re not sure how it’ll fix the fact you drunkenly texted your ex in a long-lost language, but it’s worth a shot.

Australia – Pears

Okay, so this one hasn’t officially taken off yet, but if we had money, we’d put it behind this. A recent study by CSIRO and Horticulture Innovation Australia has found that Korean pears act on the enzymes responsible for metabolizing alcohol.

The only catch – You need to consume a pear before hitting the booze. Be smart, plan for pears.

England – Full English Breakfast

Fight carbs with carbs, you know you want to. A staple cure for our beer-loving cousins (a.k.a The Country Formerly Known As Part Of The EU), a hearty serving of sausages, bacon, eggs and toast is a known way to relieve a head-splitting hangover.

Be a bit cheeky and chuck in a pint or two while you’re at it, if you’re game!

While this will undoubtedly help your head heal, your heart may feel differently, so take it with a grain of salt (not literally).

Mexico – Menudo

WARNING: This one is for the brave. If you feel like you need to ‘flush your system’ (that’s honestly the nicest way we can phrase it), this incredibly spicy Mexican stew may be for you!

Made from animal stomachs and red peppers, the stew has a reputation for being unbearably hot, though it will get the job done. Seriously though, be careful with Menudo.

Russia – Pickle Juice

Ah, those Russians. This tried-and-true tactic has been scientifically proven to work. The salt and vinegar content contained in ¼ cup of pickle juice tricks your body into storing water and restoring electrolytes, putting it into recovery mode.

Unlike the pear trick, pickle juice can be consumed right before hitting the hay or when you first wake up, making it the perfect last resort.

South Korea – Haejang-guk

Literally translating to 'Soup to Cure a Hangover', we’d really hope there’s some validity to this one. The soup is comprised of a mix of pig spines (swine spine?), ox blood (the other ‘cow juice’) and cabbage leaves.

