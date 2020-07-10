Strand Ephemera Is Returning In 2021 And We're Excited For This Good News!

If you've never found yourself in the greatness that is Strand Ephemera, you are in for a treat, my friend!

The artistic masterpiece takes over the Strand every second year with dozens of masterpieces placed along our iconic beach strip.

In fact, it attracts attention on a national scale!

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill says Strand Ephemera was one of Townsville’s most iconic events.

“Strand Ephemera first began in 2001 and over the span of almost 20 years has grown into a major event that draws a diverse audience of artists and enthusiasts from near and far,” Cr Hill said.

“Our usually packed events season has taken a hit this year due to COVID-19, so I think we will have artists looking to create something exciting and interactive for Strand Ephemera next year."

Community and Cultural Development Committee chairperson Ann-Maree Greaney said Strand Ephemera had grown in size and scope thanks to the addition of the North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA).

“Last year’s Strand Ephemera was incorporated into the North Australian Festival of Arts and it was fantastic to see The Strand come alive with not only sculptures but also a wide variety of performance as part of NAFA,” Cr Greaney said.

“I’d urge any interested artists to enter Strand Ephemera next year not only to compete for $10,000 but also to be part of the resurgence of arts events in Townsville as we recover from the effects of COVID-19.

“Entering Strand Ephemera is a great opportunity for artists to have residents and tourists explore and interact with their artwork outside the confines of a gallery space. It’s an unrivalled experience for both artists and visitors.”

Entries for the 2021 Strand Ephemera will close on 13 November 2020.

For more information, or to register, visit: https://www.townsville.qld.gov.au/facilities-and-recreation/theatres-and-galleries/strand-ephemera

