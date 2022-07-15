Stop What You're Doing! Beyoncé Has Joined TikTok!

Big news coming out of TikTok today, with Beyoncé joining the platform! So, if that doesn't make TikTok cool, we don't know what will!

In classic Queen Bey style, she has already racked up 3.4m followers and counting!

Her first video is a compilation of her fans on TikTok dancing to her latest single, Break My Soul, which has been trending on the platform since it was released last month.

In the caption, Beyonce wrote, "Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B”

Check out the compilation here:

We're so excited to have Queen Bey on TikTok!

