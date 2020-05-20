Stop Right Now, This Local SA Venue Has Just Released Their Top Secret Caramilk Cocktail Recipe

While many of us have been missing a night out on the town with a cocktail (or two) in hand, this local SA venue has decided to fulfil all our iso dreams!

The Hilton Hotel has released its top-secret Caramilk Martini recipe.

So, you can all stop iso baking, TikToking or whatever it is you have been doing at home and up your iso-bartending skills instead.

Even if Caramilk is in short supply, you can still create this epic dessert cocktail at home with any chocolate you have on hand.

That's if you have any left...Happy cocktail making people!

For the full recipe click here.

