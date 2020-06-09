Stop Right Now, The Ultimate Chocolate & Wine Pairing Subscription Box Exists

Just when you thought you didn't need any more subscriptions, we see this.

Since COVID19 restrictions hit, Fernfield Wines haven't been able to open their doors so, naturally, they have decided to not only deliver us the goods but are matching mouth-watering artisan chocolate with each bottle of wine.

Alright, take our money.

Their package includes four bottles of SA's finest wine and four blocks of chocolate, made to specifically match each bottle.

Lemon Meringue White Chocolate - Paired With - "Hidden Valley" Riesling (750mL)

Strawberry & Pepper Milk Chocolate - Paired With - "Her" Grenache (750mL)

Bacon & Smoked Paprika Chocolate - Paired With - Old River Red Shiraz Cabernet (750mL)

Orange & Ginger Dark Chocolate - Paired With - Late Harvest Semillon (375mL)



Honestly, chocolate is just chocolate so, just gimme now.

The packages are $129 for three-monthly (16 bottles a year), or $135 for six-monthly (8 bottles a year), with free postage to capital cities and subsidised postage to country areas.

But be warned, this deal is available for a limited time only, so get in quick!

Find out more and purchase here.

