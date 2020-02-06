Stop Right Now, Purr-lates Are A Thing & They're Happening This Weekend Only

Honestly, what a puurrrfffect combo! Kittens and pilates.

You can thank Embody Physiotherapy + Pilates for the opportunity to indulge in this fur-tastic experience.

Partnering with 9 Lives Cat Rescue the morning kicks off with two sessions at 9am and 10.30am, and space is strictly limited.

Tickets are just $25.00 with all proceeds going to the kitty rescue!

But is it BYO mat and be prepared to walk out of there with a feline friend, because who can say no to that face?

It'll all be kicking off on down at the studio this Sunday the 9th of February.

So what are you waiting for get yo ticket here and make sure you get a double dose of endorphins and oxytocin this weekend!

