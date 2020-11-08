Stop Right Now, Here's How You Can Finally Sleep With Your Dream Celeb

This is not a drill people, we've actually discovered the secret recipe to getting into bed with your celebrity crush!

A new line of pillow mists has been launched by British lingerie brand Pour Moi, that smell like some of the world's sexiest and most lusted-after celebrities.

The pillow mists, which are inspired by the celebrity's reported signature scent, are the closest many people will come to sleeping with their celebrity crush.

Be warned, these will be limited-edition products... but the range will include seven veils of mist that recreate the aromas of Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, Zac Efron, Rhianna, Maya Jama, Jennifer Anniston and Bradley Cooper.

Each spray is inspired by the perfumes that are reportedly favoured by each celebrity, to help you imagine what going to sleep with your favourite superstar on the pillow next to you is actually like.

All you gotta do is simply spritz the scent over your pillow before you sleep, lie back and fantasise about sharing your bed with your favourite superstar. Kinda creepy when you think of it that way, but yolo.

The Seven Scents:

The Harry: Inspired by the scent of Harry Styles and his favourite perfume, this mist is a potent melange of creamy vanilla, dry fruits and sweet wood sap.



The Margot: Drift off dreaming of Margot Robbie, with a pillow mist that captures her intoxicating aroma of persimmon, pomegranate and rich orchid.



The Ri: Go to bed with Rhianna filling up your senses with this pillow mist that pays tribute to the queen of pop’s expensive taste in perfume – notes include marshmallow, neroli and orange blossom.



The Zac: Close your eyes and imagine Zac Efron and his wonderful face on the pillow next to you with this mist that encapsulates his fresh masculine scent, filled with herby notes and green apple.



The Jennifer: Breathe in the classic and sophisticated smell of Jennifer Anniston with a pillow mist that is inspired by her favourite smells of orange blossom, lily and sandalwood.



The Bradley: Fans of A Star is Born can fall asleep taking in the scent of the handsome and talented Bradley Cooper, with a pillow mist that blends notes of coriander, fir and leather.

The Maya: This seductive pillow mist captures the fresh and gorgeous spirit of UK TV presenter Maya Jama with her favourite combo of fruity and spicy notes mixed with an underlying layer of honey.

There is literally something for everyone.

Look, to be fair, the collection isn't exactly on sale yet, but keen fans can request a free sample via their website!

*requests one immediately.*

But, if you just so happen to miss out (cough cough) depending on demand, the brand will be looking to continue the collection next year!

And maybe, just MAYBE, if they feel like it, they can incorporate a customisable perfume for our partners or BFFs who we miss too! just an idea.

Until then...

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our Hit Network App on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows!