Stop Right Now, A Mouther-Watering Gin Glazed Donut Is Coming To Adelaide

Winters coming people, so you don't have to worry about smashing a couple of these bad boys.

Abbots & Kinney and Adelaide Gin have spent the last few months finding the ultimate combination of doughnut and gin to celebrate the upcoming World Gin Day.

The gin doughnut encompasses the perfect balance of the floral undertones of a classic Adelaide Gin and tonic with a hint of orange.

Some of the gin doughnuts will be stocked in the Abbots & Kinney Croyden store but pre-orders are recommended cause you know, there is still a pandemic and all.

The gin doughnut is also vegan, so even more South Australians can indulge in the sweet treat.

The collaboration will officially launch on Saturday, June 13.

Honestly, say no more! We'll be there.

