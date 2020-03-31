Steve Slams The Audition Tape Edit That Threw Him Under The Bus

Married At First Sight's Steve Burley experienced one of the most brutal reality TV breakups Australia may have ever seen, when "ex-wife" Mishel used her final vows to tell him, "We are done... you have wasted my time."

It wasn't exactly the fairytale ending we'd hoped to see for the couple, and this morning Steve let us know exactly what he thought of Mishel's final vows.

Hear what he had to say in the catch up below...

Steve also let us in on the sneaky editing done by producers to manipulate his audition tape in order to send conflicting messages about his dating preferences, claiming the statement he made about looking for a woman in her 30s "had nothing to do with Married At First Sight".

"I clearly stated that me dating younger women has clearly not worked, and that's why I wanted someone more my own age."

Steve said he copped a lot of heat following the tape's release, calling it unfair to viewers and himself that the full context of his words wasn't explained.

"I'm 52-years-old... Why would I want to go onto a show for 3 months and string someone along? Why honestly would I want to do that?"

Listen to the catch up below to hear Steve explain the actual meaning behind his words...

Don't miss the MAFS reunion dinner party tonight from 7:30pm, with the grand finale coming up this Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest MAFS drama!