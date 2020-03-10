Steve Shares Whether He Thinks He's Been Portrayed Accurately On MAFS

Is it the real him?

Article heading image for Steve Shares Whether He Thinks He's Been Portrayed Accurately On MAFS

This morning, the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath spoke to Steve from MAFS and asked him what he thinks of the way he's been portrayed on the show.

We've seen Steve & Mishel struggle with their relationship, especially when he admitted he wasn't attracted to his wife.

Not only that, but we've also seen him clash with Stacey & Michael at dinner parties! All.the.DRAMA!

It had the guys wondering if he's happy with how he's been portrayed or if it's a far cry to who he really is

Missed the chat? Here's what Steve had to say about how he's portrayed on MAFS:

Amber Lowther

13 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

