Steve Martin Reveals He Might Retire After 'Only Murders In The Building'

Actor and comedian Steve Martin might be looking at retirement after TV show, Only Murders In The Building!

Martin spoke to The Hollywood Reporter telling them, "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

The 76-year-old did admit he might not fully retire from showbiz. "My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,'. I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not."

He gave us hope by saying, "I would just work a little less. Maybe."

While that's devastating news, it looks like we'll be getting a two-part documentary about the life and career of the actor and comedian!

The actor is said to be working on it with Morgan Nevile, who will direct and produce it. The Apple Original Film doco will be joining others like Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry and They Call Me Magic (A Magic Johnson docuseries).

While a title and release hasn't been revealed, we know we'll be keeping tabs on this one!

In the meantime, you can watch Only Murders In The Building on Disney+!

