Steps Drop Video Complete With A New Dance We Are Learning As We Speak

Steps are here to save 2020. The gang are back together and have not only dropped a tune that takes us back to happier times, but also a video that comes complete with nostalgic dance moves.

The neon-esque videos comes from their new song 'What The Future Holds' and somehow, none of them have aged a day!

So it's one foot in the past, one foot in the future... and one foot on the dance floor!

The song was written especially for Steps by the one and only Sia and we're obsessed!

Get your hands on 'What The Future Holds' here.

