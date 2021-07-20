Steph Shep Reveals How She Went From Sleeping Rough To Working With The Kardashians

How do you go from couch surfing LA to being Kim Kardashian's executive assistant and KKW Brands' Chief Operating Officer to an environmental advocate passionate about inspiring change?

Steph Shep sits down with LiSTNR's Sliding Doors host, Elle Ferguson to share how she's lived 100 different lives and why she uses her climate education platform Future Earth, to educate millions on how to blend luxury lifestyle, conscious consumerism and why getting fired isn't always the worst!

Take A Listen Below:

