Stay Safe in the Water this Summer and Track Shark Activity with this App!

Over 10,000 people have downloaded the state government's new SharkSmart WA app since it was launched earlier this year, in October.

Summer is well and truly underway, and all West Australians are being encouraged to download the app to ensure their safety when visiting our beaches over the warmer months.

The app works alongside the SharkSmart website to deliver basically real-time information on shark activity, including current alerts and warnings, to beach goers in WA.