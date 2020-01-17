Everybody Stay Calm, A Mammoth Double Patty Cheesy Bacon Lamington Burger Exists

Alright, we might have just found the most ungodly combination of food we have ever seen.

Local burger legends, Chuck Wagon 175, have decided to up the ante with a special Aussie themed burger, and it's safe to say it isn't for the faint-hearted.

They have created a double beef, double bacon, double cheeseburger and instead of being sandwiched between two basic buns they have swapped them out for, wait for it.

Lamingtons.

This mammoth burger will only be available for one week only commencing on the 26th of January.

We're all down for salty and sweet combos but really? Guess we can't knock it until we try it.

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.