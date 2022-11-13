Statewide Pre-Poll: Labor And Coalition Tied On Primary Vote

As early voting in Victoria's state election kicks off, the latest polls show Dan Andrews could just scrape through for a third term, without winning a majority.

A statewide poll in the Herald Sun has the Coalition and Labor tied at 38 per cent of the primary vote.

The new RedBridge survey has both major parties currently polling neck-to-neck, but on a two-party preferred basis, Labor is ahead on 53.5 per cent.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Meantime, the Victorian premier has ruled out doing a deal with the Greens if he doesn't have enough support next Saturday.

Premier Andrews told the ABC no deals will be made.

"Absolutely none. This has been my position for twelve years; no deal will be offered, and no deal will be done.

"I think what the best thing to do and what happens - we work hard for the next thirteen-days. We work hard to put a positive and optimist plan out there and we'll see what the verdict of Victorian voters is," he added.

Although according to the poll, Matthew Guy has come out trumps as the man to fix Victoria’s health crisis, with more than half of the 1189 voters canvassed believing Mr Guy will fix the system.

The RedBridge survey also estimates that Mr Guys popularity could surge to a whopping 69 per cent once undecided votes was divided up.

Pre-polling is available form Monday, with millions of voters expected to cast their vote as early as Monday.

To find out where to vote head to https://www.vec.vic.gov.au

From The Monthly and LiSTNR comes The Politics Podcast, a new daily podcast that cuts through the noise and delivers you the in-depth analysis of the moments that defined the day in politics. Hear it on the LiSTNR app.