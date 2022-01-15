State Of Affairs: Novak Djokovic Begins Appeal To Avoid Deportation

On Friday evening, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his powers, citing "in public interest" as reasoning to revoke Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time.

The Federal Court will hear the appeal laid out by the Serbian star's legal team, the hearing began at 10.26am (AEST).

Djokovic's lawyers will challenge the Government's decision to cancel their client's visa, after arguing on Friday that the basis of cancellation was unnecessary and irrational.

Mr Hawke explained the cancellation was sought out on grounds his return would "excite anti-vax sentiment" across the city.

Djokovic’s lawyer Nicholas Wood argued that sending him home would lead to a similar result among Serbian-loving fans.

In the latest twist of drama involving Djokovic's refusal to receive vaccination, a full hearing is expected to be held on Sunday as the judge accepts all submissions from both parties.

However, time is running out for the Serbian given the Australian Open tournament begins on Monday. Djokovic is set to play against fellow countryman on the first day.

The lawyers of Novak were extremely critical of the Minister's decision to rescind the visa late on a Friday - proving difficult to fit an appeal over a two-day time-frame.

“We are where we are because of the time the minister has taken,” Wood said.

“We are moving as fast as we can.”

The case of Djokovic versus the Federal Government will be heard at 9.30am (AEDT) on Sunday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.