State Announces Funding for Eaton Drive Roundabout

The state government has announced $500,000 in funding to support the completion of a roundabout on Eaton Drive as part of the 2019/20 Black Spot Program.

The funding is expected to cover the costs of completion for the roundabout where Eaton Drive, Lavender Way and Blue Wren Drive intersect in the Shire of Dardanup.

The state government has also allocated $100,000 for the construction of a right turn north acceleration lane on Forrest Highway in a bid to improve visibility at the left turn into Hynes Road.

Logue Brook Dam Road in the Shire of Harvey also received more than $300,000 to fund the removal of roadside hazards and seal the shoulders of the road.