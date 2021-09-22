StarTrack Truck Drivers Goes On Strike Over Job Security

Have you got a parcel on the way?

Chances are, it's going to be delayed as two thousand StarTrack truck drivers go on strike all across the nation over job security fears.

Australia Post, which owns StarTrack, is accused of outsourcing work at an increasing rate, causing stress and concern for truckies working hard in the pandemic.

Micheal Kaine of the Transport Workers Union says truckies are tired of the lack of security.

"We need our jobs to be secure. You have to stop contracting out this work around us. This is not a wagers dispute, this is just a dispute about making sure that these workers have job security for themselves and their families into the future," Kaine said.

We'll have to wait and see how Australia Post responds.

