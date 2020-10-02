Start Your Weekend the Right Way

This Friday is Floriade’s NightFeast when for one night only you can feast at Canberra’s best restaurants and eateries as they dish up spring inspired bites.

Right across town, even in the comfort of your own home, you can take part in this event.

There will be so much food, entertainment, and lights for all to enjoy. Here is just some of the places taking part. See the full list and book your spots here: https://floriadeaustralia.com/nightfest/

After some Friday night knock offs? Check out…

Bentspoke Brewing Co – they are celebrating all weekend with an Oktoberfest Theme. Think fresh Pork Knuckle sangas, a Bentwurst eating challenge and house baked pretzels!

– they are celebrating all weekend with an Oktoberfest Theme. Think fresh Pork Knuckle sangas, a Bentwurst eating challenge and house baked pretzels! Capital Brewing Co – this is the place to party!!!! Live music, DJ’s, beats after dark, beer and Brodbruger. Best. Friday. Ever.

– this is the place to party!!!! Live music, DJ’s, beats after dark, beer and Brodbruger. Best. Friday. Ever. Capital Bar and Grill – they are turning the QT garden into Wonderland! You will feel like the Mad Hatter feasting their delicious menu

– they are turning the QT garden into Wonderland! You will feel like the Mad Hatter feasting their delicious menu Chifley’s Bar & Grill – live acoustic music, happy hour drinks and snacks

– live acoustic music, happy hour drinks and snacks Contentious Character Vineyard – watch the sunset as you eat tapas, taste their Floriade Budding Vines menu, wood fired pizza or order of their a la carte menu.

The George Harcourt Inn – lap up the beer garden, eats some English pub grub and taste some spring inspired cocktails

– lap up the beer garden, eats some English pub grub and taste some spring inspired cocktails The Pop Inn by Wine Bar Co – sit amongst the trees, sip wine and feast!

– sit amongst the trees, sip wine and feast! Hops & Vine – this must visit venue in Hall is serving up Underground Spirits, Pizza and Gelato

With no overseas travel, get your international food flavours at…

Coconine Thai Restaurant - $35 NightFeast Set Menu (min 4 ppl)

$35 NightFeast Set Menu (min 4 ppl) Indian Accent - $55 for their NightFeast Banquet inspired with floral flavours

$55 for their NightFeast Banquet inspired with floral flavours La Empanada – must try this signature South American dish!

must try this signature South American dish! La Baguette By R&M – grab their 3 course vego menu or vego picnic box, OIU OUI!

grab their 3 course vego menu or vego picnic box, OIU OUI! Italian Brothers – antipasto and wine specials galore

antipasto and wine specials galore Maiyo – be transported to Vietnam with authentic pho soup and indulge in their huge dessert menu + bubble tea!

be transported to Vietnam with authentic pho soup and indulge in their huge dessert menu + bubble tea! Lahrori Gate Restaurant – authentic Pakistani meals starting from just $9.90

– authentic Pakistani meals starting from just $9.90 Tasuke – delicate Japanese small plates like Takoyaki and Raindrop Cake, yummy!

delicate Japanese small plates like Takoyaki and Raindrop Cake, yummy! Thai Chiang Rai Belco - $55 for their banquet, feast away!

$55 for their banquet, feast away! Tikka Stand Food Truck – fresh, authentic tasty BBQ Chicken Tikka washed down with refreshing Mango Lassi

Canberra institution’s Grease Monkey will finally reveal their super-secret menu for NightFeast and Frugii will be scooping spring flavoured sweet treats.

Wanna celebrate NightFest at home?

From antipasto treats, cheese, meats, fruit and sneaky sweets, The Lazy Grazer will keep you happy. With packs to share between couples, mates or family there is one for everyone!

This will be a fantastic evening and weekend in Canberra, so get out and support our amazing local businesses.