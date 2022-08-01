Start Practicing The Nutbush, The Tina Turner Musical Is Coming To Australia!

She's an international icon and now the story of musical legend Tina Turner is on it's way to Australia in 2023.

Today, TEG Dainty announced that the world-renowned musical that is currently playing on Broadway, The West End, and more is coming to Sydney in May 2023.

Produced by TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

TINA TURNER said, “Hello Sydney! I am so excited to be announcing that TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will be opening in Sydney next year. Australia has always shared abundant love with me, going back to my early concerts in the late 70’s through the uplifting partnership with the National Rugby League. It is very special for me that we will be reunited. The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is so important now as ever. Thank you from the bottom my heart for welcoming me with open arms once again.”

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will be heading to the Theatre Royal in Sydney in May 2023, you can register for more information here.

