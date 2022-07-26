Start Planning Your Vegas Trip, Adele Has Rescheduled Her Residency

Fans were very much geared up to spend an evening with Adele earlier this year, until the singer had to cancel her Las Vegas residency dates the night before it was due to kick off.

At the time, a teary Adele took to social media apologising to her fans and explaining the cancelation was due to COVID and logistics.

Overnight, the singer dropped the news that the dates have been rescheduled and we are over the moon!

Adele will appear between November and March 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, you can check out all ticketing details here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!