Start Planning As Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Make Huge Announcements!

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival is an incredible time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

With the challenge of lockdowns, restrictions and vaccines, the team and Mardi Gras today have made some massive announcements about the festival and parade in 2022 and we're SO excited!

After an amazing moment in 2021, the parade will return to the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2022!

In a social media post, Mardi Gras revealed "...Each year, for 44 years, nothing has stopped us from gathering to celebrate together, to call for change and to remember those who came before us. The SCG gives us the best chance for the Parade to proceed safely, no matter the COVID situation next year..."





Tickets go on sale Monday 15 November and you can join the waitlist to receive a reminder about tickets and ensure you’re front of the queue once they become available!

Find more details here.

Although there is a small price for general admission tickets to help cover the costs of operating a COVID-Safe event, a hardship ballot with 3,000 free Parade tickets has been set up to support those who are experiencing financial strain and cannot afford a ticket to Parade. Applications for the hardship ballot open on Monday 15 November.

When it comes to the theme for 2022, Mardi Gras revealed:

"Looking towards 2022, the future for our rainbow family is brighter than it has ever been. But this doesn't mean there won't be challenges for us along the way - of particular concern both at home and abroad are the attacks on our Trans and Gender Diverse communities.

Our theme UNITED WE SHINE signifies that when we band together, we shine brighter. It is a rallying call to stand up against hate and inequality, reminding us that when we rise as a collective, our message of love and inclusion is heard louder.

We only need to look at our history to be empowered by the strength and resilience of LGBTQI+ people - we have the power to create a more equitable society.

Now is the time for us to unite. This is our time to shine."

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!