The Cancer Council's Stars of Newcastle is back in 2020!

Each year, the event sees a line-up of community Stars fundraising and dancing their way to the stage to raise money for the Cancer Council.

This year, Hit106.9 breakfast host Jess Farchione will be joining the judging panel, while our very own afternoon's announcer Pez is excited to be joining the 2020 line up of stars!

"I was asked to be part this great event, and jumped at the chance! Being able to dance, and give to such a worthy cause it was a no brainer! We all know someone who’s been affected by this terrible disease, personally my grandfather succumbed to liver cancer 5 years ago. The event is a great opportunity to raise money and help out a great organization.

Living in Newcastle has helped me develop personally and professionally, and I owe it all to this amazing city. I love nothing more than exploring this amazing place, Newcastle to me is home!

As a kid I used to sit in front of the tv re-watching Michael Jackson music videos, and imitate his dance moves. So this is basically my chance to live out my fantasy – bring it on!"

Stars of Newcastle 2020 Event Details:

Timing: Saturday 13th June at 8pm

Location: Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Tickets start at $75

For more info and to donatem, click here.