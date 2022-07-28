Stars Hit The Town For The Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Premiere

Last night the red carpet was rolled out, the glitter was applied and the stars turned out for the world premiere of the Stan Original series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 premiere in Sydney.

Attendees were given a first look at the new season with the cast in attendance including Aubrey Haive, Minnie Cooper, Kween Kong, Molly Poppinz, Faux Fur, Beverly Kills, Hannah Conda, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon and Yuri Guaii.

Other stars in attendance included the hilarious Carla From Bankstown

Our very own host of Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under: The Podcast, Justin Hill

Singer and reality star Jack Vidgen

Host of the evening David Campbell

Singer and The Voice winner Alfie Arcuri

Season 1 fan favourite star Art Simone

The Stan Original series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under season 2 kicks it's high heels off on July 30, only on Stan!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!