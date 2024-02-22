Starbucks now serving pork flavoured coffee

Fancy a bit of braised pork with your coffee?

Starbucks in China is now serving an unusual new flavour of coffee to mark the Lunar New Year.

It’s called the ‘Abundant Year Savory Latte’ and is described as having an ‘interesting flavour’.

The drink combines a braised pork flavoured sauce with espresso and steamed milk, with extra pork sauce, and pork breast meat for garnish.

Still keen to try a sip?

