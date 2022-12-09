Star Entertainment Fined $100 Million Following Troubling Independent Review

Casino franchise Star Entertainment have been fined $100 million by the Queensland Government following a review into suspicious business practices earlier this year.

Star have been given one year to prove why their licences should not be suspended for a period of three months and a special manger appointed to their two Queensland casinos after a review found the casino unsuitable to hold a licence.

The announcement was made by the Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman on Friday.

"Essentially this means Star has 12 months to get their house in order if they don't want to see a 90-day suspension of their licence,” she said.

"These disciplinary actions aim to strike a balance between ensuring that thousands of Queenslanders can remain employed, but also sending that very strong message that what happened here in Star casinos is completely unacceptable.”

The decision to fine the casino followed troubling findings in an independent review spearheaded by former Court of Appeal judge Robert Gotterson.

The findings reflected that Star Entertainment were allowing people who were banned from Star casinos interstate to gamble at their Queensland based casinos.

The review also found that Star Entertainment showed “serious” issues surrounding their anti-money laundering program and were “less than forthcoming” on their use of China UnionPay.

