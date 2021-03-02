Stan Ru-veal The Third Judge On RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under

In some exciting news this morning, Stan has ru-vealed the long-awaited third judge to appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage on 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under'.

It's Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson!

It's a big week for Drag Race fans with the news that we're getting a Queen announcement this weekend at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras ASWELL!

The show will be coming soon exclusively to Stan and we cannot wait!

