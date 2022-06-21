Stan Original RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 Gets A Drop Date

Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under fans no longer have to wait for a drop date for season 2, we've got it!

Mama Ru revealed tonight that July 30 is the date we can jot down in our drag diaries!

Season 1 was an epic showcase of Australasian drag with fan favourites like Art Simone, Maxi Shield and Coco Jumbo making their mark.

Art and show judge Rhys Nicholson even attended the Logies over the weekend looking fab!

We cannot wait for season 2 of Stan Original RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under to drop on Stan... in the mean time, we're off to paint a face!

