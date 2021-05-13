Stan Drops Trailer For Eerie Star Studded Aussie Series Eden

It's the series Australia has been waiting for and now Stan has dropped another trailer for the eerie series filmed in Byron Bay, Eden.

Eden is led by Australian up-and-comers BeBe Bettencourt (The Dry) and Sophie Wilde (Bird), alongside stars Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), TV Week Gold Logie Award-winner Samuel Johnson (Molly) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective) and is set to drop on June 11.

The mystery of Eden unfolds in an idyllic coastal town, where the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events that lays bare the dark and hidden heart of the community. Long-buried secrets are dragged into the open as lives and deeds intersect over one fractured summer and its aftermath.