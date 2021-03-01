Stan Announce When They're Ruvealing The RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Queens

In some huge news this morning, the home of RuPaul's Drag Race, Stan, has announced that they have a HUGE ru-veal for us!

This weekend, they are set to announce the queens that will take place in the first-ever season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under'.

Show judge Michelle Visage delivered the message saying it's all happening at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras!

We cannot WAIT to see what queens will appear on the first season and no doubt Stan will give us an airdate... fingers crossed it's soon, especially if the queens are announced as soon as this weekend?!

Who do you think will appear on the show?

