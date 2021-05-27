Stan Announce Drag Race All Stars Set To Drop Next Month

Yas!

There's no such thing as too much RuPaul's Drag Race in your life ESPECIALLY after Stan announced today that Drag Race All Stars Season 6 is dropping as soon as next month!

The series will be dropping on June 25 and will star A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka!, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggly Caliente, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra'Jan O'Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serene ChaCha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet, and Yara Sofia.

