Stakes Are Getting Higher As The Federal Election Edges Closer

As the fourth week wraps in the federal election campaign trail, the Coalition are spruiking a boost to Australia’s wine industry.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce a tourism pledge to apply for a share in $20m with the majority of the spend ear marked for wineries, distilleries and breweries to upgrade their cellar doors, while $5m will be invested in events to help drive tourism.

Campaigning on Saturday in Perth, Morrison said tourism operators would be supported to boost visitors.

"Tourism is key to our plan, and this funding will help bring in more tourists to local businesses, meaning more people touring our breweries and wineries," he said.

"There are huge opportunities for our wineries and distilleries to take advantage of the planeloads of tourists looking for a new experience as we emerge from COVID lockdowns." - PM Morrison

Meantime, Anthony Albanese, trying to move past a tense couple of days on the trail, after another gaffe failing to recite his party’s six-point plan on the NDIS, will begin the day in Sydney, before heading to Launceston in Tasmania.

Pushing beyond the “gotcha” moment, Albanese is set to promote Labor’s policies aimed at bringing down the cost of living through childcare and energy initiatives.

Labor are also set to announce a major policy change that will see large sporting events like the AFL Grand Final and Olympics remain on free to air TV rather than behind paywalls on expensive streaming services.

Labor’s communications spokeswoman Michelle Rowland said Australians’ free access to major sporting events is in jeopardy.

“We will do some very detailed policy work that should have been done nine years ago, to review the anti-syphoning regime; to ensure Australians can having the sporting chance at viewing iconic events of national significance, regardless of where they live, or their needs.” she said on Sunrise.

Imperative to our national identity, Ms Rolland said they want to ensure all Australians can enjoy free access.

“The stakes are only getting higher, both for industry whose business models rely on sports rights and for consumers, who face rising cost of living pressures and who rely on free-to-air TV, particularly those Australians in the digital divide". - MP Rowland

