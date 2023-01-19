Stage Two Of Main South Road Duplication Released For Feedback

Public consultation is now open for stage two of the Main South Road duplication project from Aldinga to Sellicks Beach.

New concept designs have been released to the public, - which include the realignment of the Aldinga Beach Road and Sellicks Beach Road intersections.

Also included in the stage is an underpass at the intersection of Main South Road with Aldinga Road and Aldinga Beach Road, as would two U-turns to ensure local access in addition to the Aldinga interchange.

The State Government wants to install wide centre medians and wire rope safety barriers to separate north and south bound traffic, conceding some vegetation would need to be removed to “improve sight distances and allow for increased road width”.

The entire Fleurieu Connections project is set to cost $685 million.

“Early works will start mid-2023, with major construction starting by late-2023,” Infrastructure and Transport Minister Tom Koutsantonis.

“We want to see competition by early-2026.

“Of course, that’s all dependent on weather, but we are very, very committed to making sure this is going to be one of those great pieces of infrastructure that’s going to enhance the beauty of this area – not detract from it – make it more usable and more importantly, make it safer.”

Over 900 jobs is expected be supported each year during construction.

Public have until February 3 to submit feedback via the Department for Infrastructure and Transport website.

