Stage Two Liquor Trial Conditions End In Newcastle

Proposals to relax liquor licence conditions for Newcastle hotels, bars and nightclubs will be considered on a case-by-case basis following the release of findings from a trial examining options for boosting the city’s nightlife.

The trial involved 21 venues in the area, with a wide range of data collected and community and stakeholder views considered.

The report found majority of participating venues indicated the relaxed licensing conditions positively impacted their patronage, business turnover and employment opportunities

Spending on dining and entertainment was up 40 per cent across the Newcastle LGA compared to 2019 - the most recent year not impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

As part of stage two, the trial removed 1am and 1.30am lockout restrictions, extended liquor trading hours for some venues to 3.30am and eased restrictions on the types of drinks served.

Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA) Chairperson Caroline Lamb said the trial conditions should continue for the next few months to allow time to apply for changes to venues’ licences.

“After carefully considering the findings, ILGA has resolved that the trial conditions should continue for participating venues until 30 June to give them time to apply for changes to liquor licences,” she said.

“Because there were wide variations in levels of alcohol-related offences among the 21 venues in the trial, it’s vital that any proposals to relax conditions are considered individually, with a strong focus on compliance, safety and avoiding any unacceptable risks to the community.”

