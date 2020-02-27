Stacey Says She Doesn't Regret The Decision She Makes On MAFS This Weekend

Will she leave?

Article heading image for Stacey Says She Doesn't Regret The Decision She Makes On MAFS This Weekend

The MAFS drama has well & truly blown up. We've seen a cheating scandal, a toothbrush in a toilet bowl, two marriage breakdowns and it just keeps comin'!

Following the shocking revelations of Michael cheating on his wife, Stacey..we're all probably wondering what's going to go down when they return to the couches this weekend.

Will Stacey stay?

Will Stacey leave?

Either way, she told Hit Entertainment she doesn't regret her decision!

Missed the chat? This is what Stacey had to say about her decision this weekend: 

Want more juicy MAFS goss? Here's all the best MAFS interviews:

Amber Lowther

11 hours ago

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Jimmy and Nath
Hit Hobart
Married At First Sight
Listen Live!
Jimmy and Nath
Hit Hobart
Married At First Sight
Jimmy and Nath
Hit Hobart
Married At First Sight
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs