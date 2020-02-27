Stacey Says She Doesn't Regret The Decision She Makes On MAFS This Weekend

The MAFS drama has well & truly blown up. We've seen a cheating scandal, a toothbrush in a toilet bowl, two marriage breakdowns and it just keeps comin'!

Following the shocking revelations of Michael cheating on his wife, Stacey..we're all probably wondering what's going to go down when they return to the couches this weekend.

Will Stacey stay?

Will Stacey leave?

Either way, she told Hit Entertainment she doesn't regret her decision!

Missed the chat? This is what Stacey had to say about her decision this weekend:

