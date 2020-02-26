Stacey Confirms She's Not Talking To Michael After Mikey Told Her He's A Liar

Stacey wasn't holding back much after last night's episode of MAFS!

This morning she revealed to the Hit Network that Michael is still in hiding, and they are not in contact.

She revealed however that he FaceTimed her and her kids but she's not currently talking to him after Mikey revealed to her he'd witnessed the call and he was a liar.

FIND OUT MORE:

Our JUICIEST MAFS Interviews!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.