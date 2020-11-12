SPOTTED: The Gossip Girl Reboot Cast On The Iconic Met Gala Steps

It's officially on, the Gossip Girl reboot cast has been spotted on the iconic Met Gala steps and honestly, why ruin a good thing?

Needless to say, it definitely looks like filming has started. It's almost been a decade on since the finale aired and now we have a new set of kids on the upper east side.

And yes, it looks like there are a few look-a-likes!

Judging by our expert opinion of the hierarchy of these steps, we would say that there is definitely a new Chuck Bass, Blair Waldorf, Dan and Jenny Humphrey.

The HBO series is reportedly set to drop next year, and showcase the next-gen eight years after the events of Gossip Girl – which (spoiler alert) ended with Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) getting married.

There's no confirmation if any of the OG gang will make an appearance this season, but it's needless to say, we can't wait to see how this reboot will encompass all things, gossip girl.

We're sure Blair will no doubt have a few opinions of her own on these new comers too.

XOXO.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.