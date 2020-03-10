SPOILER: Multiple Women Admit To 'Dating' The New Bachie Just Days Before Announcement

Well, well, well, do we have some sad news for you Bachie fans.

We have found a local Perth woman who admitted that she was 'dating' our beloved new Bachelor, Locky Gilbert, just days before the announcement.

But, the plot thickens.

It looks like she's not alone, as multiple women have revealed that they were ALL dating the new Bachie just days before.

Tune in below to hear who else has come forward:

