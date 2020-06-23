SPOILER! Channel 7 May Have Accidentally Revealed the Final Big Brother Contestants

Channel 7 may have served up a big ol' spoiler in one of their very first Big Brother promo videos

Big Brother has been revived for 2020, but the biggest change is that we no longer have the power to decide who stays under the watchful eye of Big Brother and who gets booted.

As the season has already been filmed, the final housemates have already been decided, and we do not know who they are. Or do we?

Eagle-eyed fans of the show have scoured promo videos from before the season started, and have noticed some MASSIVE spoilers in these two photos:

Sure, it just seems like a few screencaps from the usual challenges the housemates undertake, but if you look a little closer you will see that these two photos hold a massive clue about the final housemates.

Find out what has been uncovered:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.