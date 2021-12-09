SPOILER ALERT: 'And Just Like That' Kills Off A Main Character In The First Episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for ‘And Just Like That…’

Well, we weren’t expecting that.

While we thought the Sex and the City reboot series would kill off one of the show’s main characters, we weren’t expecting it to happen in the very first episode!

The audacity!

En route to the showers after an intense Peloton session, Mr Big collapsed, suffering a sudden and unexpected heart attack.

Carrie was absent when the cardiac arrest occurred, attending Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital while Big battled the heart attack at home.

The second episode provides a bit more context to Big’s death, elaborating on his history with heart issues (as seen in Sex and the City’s sixth season) and shifting the blame away from the stationary bike company.

In a (bleakly) hilarious twist, Peloton have responded to the show, assuring consumers that their involvement in Big's death was purely coincidental and not indicative of the safety of their products.

"I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6," a representative told Us Weekly.

"It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely," they added.

