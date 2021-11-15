Spoil Your Pets With These Christmas Gifts This Year!

Santa Paws is coming to town

Article heading image for Spoil Your Pets With These Christmas Gifts This Year!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Not just for us, but for our pets too. Since they're part of the family and deserve all the love and gifts, we had to include our top picks for your pets this Christmas! So, we have hand-picked some of the cutest and most practical gifts for your cats & dogs. But not to worry if you have a different animal, we still have shopping options for you at the bottom of this article! 

Here's our top gifting picks for your cats & dogs this Christmas: 
APT Xmas Dog Advent Calendar

APT Xmas Cat Advent Calendar

Pooch Treats Christmas Pooch Stocking Dog Treat

Holiday Tails Surfing Santa Pet Collar Shirt

Kazoo Christmas Avocado Dog Toy

Fuzzyard Reindeer Fairisle Bowtie

Holiday Tails Surfing Santa Pet Bucket Hat

Holiday Tails Summer Santa Cat Teaser

Holiday Tails Sleighbells Sparkly Elf Pet Hat

Pooch Treats Christmas Festive Cake Pops

Kong Holiday Refillables Purrsonality Assorted Cat Toy

The Nosh Project Salmon Bowl Adult Dog Meal

Catit Cat Senses Food Maze

LA Doggie Vita Leo Spot Taupe Dog Bed

Bono Fido Palace Scratcher

Dr Zoo Natural Pet Skin Cream

Kong Zoomgroom For Cats

Holiday Tails Santa Claus Pet T-Shirt

Ezydog Rashie 50+ UV Dog Rash Vest 

All For Paws Chill Out Dog Cool Mat

Cupid & Comet Cat Cracker Cat Toy

If you're looking for more options for your pets this Christmas, you can't go past Best Friends, Petbarn & My Pet Warehouse!

Crazy Facts About Our Favourite Christmas Foods

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place

Amber Lowther

15 November 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Hit Entertainment
Christmas gift guide
Christmas Pets
Listen Live!
Hit Entertainment
Christmas gift guide
Christmas Pets
Hit Entertainment
Christmas gift guide
Christmas Pets
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs