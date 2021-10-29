Spike In Cases For Murrumbidgee Ahead Of Opening To Sydney Residents

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District are reporting another jump in COVID cases, with Albury and Wodonga still dealing with continuous spread.

45 of those cases are in Wodonga, while 46 were reported in Albury. Reports that 52 additional cases were recorded overnight across Murrumbidgee region.

Cootamundra-Gundagai, Wagga Wagga, Murray River, Berrigan, Federation and Greater Hume each recorded one case.

The Albury-Wodonga health unit is currently managing 371 COVID cases.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant will attend schools across the Border today, to speak on the current outbreak and ways of minimising risk.

Meantime, the MLHD aren't overly concerned about restrictions which are set to ease next week.

On Monday, visitors from Sydney are able to travel freely through regional New South Wales.

MLHD COVID coordinator Emma Field says there won't be an issues, as long as people are responsible and considerate.

"This is the time now to be extra vigilant. So when you are going into shops and areas please remember to QR code. I know that it's getting a bit laborious, and I know that can be complicated fo some people." said Ms Field.