'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Receives Best Critical Response Of The Tom Holland Trilogy

HEADS UP: Just in-case you were worried, this article does NOT contain spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Look, we'll admit it, we were cautiously optimistic about Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While we loved Homecoming and Far From Home, we were concerned about the insane amount of hype around the latest Spider-Man flick.

For once, we’re glad to admit we might be wrong for worrying.

Now that No Way Home is here, we've got our eyes on something else coming to the MCU...:

The film premiered in Los Angeles on Monday and saying 'critics loved it' would be an understatement, with the flick holding a solid 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and receiving generally favourable reviews from some of the best in the business.

Of note, critics praised the performances of Holland, Zendaya and Batalon, saying the chemistry between the three (who first appeared together in 2016’s Homecoming) is palpable.

Critics also loved the story and how it rewarded fans from all three eras of Sony's Spider-Man movies, insisting the flick would be a good jumping-on point for Spider-Fans who weren’t willing to commit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Strangely, the only relatively ‘negative’ comment came from Polygon, who alluded to how the size of the MCU (currently sitting at 26 films and three Disney+ series) perhaps makes the film feel smaller than it really is.

Whatever the case, we can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into Australian cinemas tomorrow!

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: