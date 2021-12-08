SPF Products We're Loving For This Summer

Summer is so fun - you can head to the beach, lay by the pool, go on magical nature walks and have sunset cocktails, but we need to make sure we're protected from the sun. Melanoma is the third most common cancer in Australia and our country has the highest melanoma rates in the world: it's no joke.

It's time to protect yourself and your skin, especially with these hand-picked SPF products:

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Sun Serum

Queen Screen is ideal for normal to dry skin, or anyone who wants to look arrogantly luminous. An SPF50+ sunscreen disguised as a serum, Queen will be your makeup’s BFF – lightweight, glow-inducing and never, ever, ever pilling.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Body Spray Sunscreen SPF 50+

Ideal for normal to combination skin types and specifically designed for sensitive skin. Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Body Spray Sunscreen SPF 50+ is a lightweight, invisible fluid that is non-greasy and non-comedogenic, offering very high protection against sun exposure and pollution damages.

Lanolips Tinted Lip Balm SPF30 - Rhubarb

The delicious Lanolips SPF15 Lip Ointment With Colour contain over 60% Medical Grade lanolin. They offer a pure pigment with vitamin E, some lovely natural oils and no nasties. The lip-smoothing benefits of natural lanolin are combined with a natural high gloss and colour for a perfect pout!

Dermalogica Powerbright Moisturiser SPF50

A daily face moisturiser with SPF 50 that helps to shield and protect the skin from dark spots forming. It also features Niacinamide to help even skin tone, brown algae to combat oxidative stress and hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate.

Aesop Protective Body Lotion SPF 50

Moisturising sunscreen formulated to provide up to four hours water resistance, with a lightweight skin-feel and refreshing aroma. Boosted with Vitamin E-rich ingredients to provide skin-nourishing benefits in addition to high-level protection against the suns damaging UVA and UVB rays.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream with SPF 50+ is a highly pigmented multi-tasking CC cream that won’t crease or crack in fine lines and gives the skin a healthy glow. Contains physical only, non-chemical broad spectrum SPF 50+ sun protection. Paraben free.

