Spectacular Hawaiian road trips to add to your bucket list

It’s pretty easy to see why Hawaii has become synonymous with paradise. The beaches that rival ours here in Australia, coloured reefs for days and volcanoes that have more natural beauty than you can possibly image

Life in Hawaii is lived outdoors so we recommend you grab a small SUV rental car and hit the road to see those tracks less traveled.

HANA HWY

Spanning the northeast shore of Maui, the Hana Hwy is lined with waterfalls, swimming holes, sleepy seaside villages and trekking trails through lush forests.

For the adventurous types – check out the option of abseiling down the face of a waterfall

BIG ISLAND

Whether you choose to explore one section of the island or the entire island – you’ll be sure to uncover some pretty amazing things. Kona coffee is one of the best and most expensive in the world. You can stop at a number of farm gates for tastings. The Big Island is also home to the world’s most active volcano – Kilauea

OAHU

Who doesn’t love swimming with sea turtles?! Well this you can do this on the ultra-relaxed island of Oahu at the surf town of Haleiwa. Make sure to stop off at one of the shrimp trucks dotted along the highway before you enjoy a kayak at Kailua Bay.

