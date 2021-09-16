SpaceX Just Launched Four Tourists Into Space

Inspiration4 poses with Elon Musk ahead of their space expedition. Source: Twitter

Elon Musk’s company Space X has JUST made history, launching four non-professional astronauts into space.

This is the first orbital mission completely staffed by tourists.

Inspiration4 is commanded by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments as well as a pilot and adventurer. Isaacman is joined by Hayley Arceneaux a medical officer a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and cancer survivor, Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; as well as Mission Pilot Dr Sian Proctor, entrepreneur, a geoscientist and trained pilot.

Jared Isaacman says tourism in space is the future.

“It is the first time that a global super power has sent people up into orbital space and I think that should send a message of all the things to come right?”

You can watch the new astronauts LIVE on their journey on YouTube.

